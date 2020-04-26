NVIDIA GeForce Now добавила в библиотеку 30 игр

На этой неделе NVIDIA пополнила библиотеку новыми играми. Добавлено 30 игр, в их числе игры от разработчика Ubisoft, GSC Game, Piranha Bytes, Digitalmindsoft и многих других.

Библиотеку пополнили: франшиза Assassin’s Creed (Deluxe Edition, Remastered, Brotherhood, Revelations), серия игр Heroes of Might & Magic III, V, Tribes of the East, VI, VII. TrackMania Stadium, The Shattering, Call to Arms, Conan Unconquered, Creative Destruction, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition.

А также Dead Age, Divinity: Original Sin (Classic), Dungeon Defenders, Enclave, Gothic 3, Hitman: Absolution, Iron Sky: Invasion, King’s Bounty: The Legend, Magicka, Overcooked!, Pro Cycling Manager 2017, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, Stoneshard, Streets of Rogue, Sudden Strike 4, Superhot, This Is the Police, Trailmakers, Trine 2: Complete Story, Tropico 4, Wurm Unlimited.