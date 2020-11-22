Объявлены номинанты премии The Game Awards 2020

Объявлены номинанты ежегодной премии The Game Awards 2020, которая состоится 10 декабря этого года. Видеоигра The Last of Us Part II получила 10 номинаций, игра Hades номинирована в 8 категориях, 7 номинаций имеет Ghost of Tsushima и Final Fantasy VII Remake имеет 6 номинаций - эти игры имеют самое большое количество номинаций в премии.

Игра года

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Дебют года

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Лучший сюжет

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Лучшее художественное сопровождение

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Лучший саундтрек

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Лучшая мобильная игра

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Лучшая VR/AR игра

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Лучшая инди-игра

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Лучший боевик/приключение

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Лучшая ролевая игра

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Лучший файтинг

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Лучшая семейная игра

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Лучший симулятор/стратегия

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Лучшая спортивная игра

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Лучший мультиплеер

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Лучшая киберспортивная игра