Объявлены номинанты премии The Game Awards 2020

Объявлены номинанты ежегодной премии The Game Awards 2020, которая состоится 10 декабря этого года. Видеоигра The Last of Us Part II получила 10 номинаций, игра Hades номинирована в 8 категориях, 7 номинаций имеет Ghost of Tsushima и Final Fantasy VII Remake имеет 6 номинаций - эти игры имеют самое большое количество номинаций в премии.
Игра года
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Дебют года
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Лучший сюжет
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Лучшее художественное сопровождение
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Лучший саундтрек
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Лучшая VR/AR игра
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Лучшая инди-игра
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Лучший боевик/приключение
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Лучшая ролевая игра
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Лучший файтинг
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Лучшая семейная игра
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Лучший симулятор/стратегия
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Лучшая спортивная игра
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Лучший мультиплеер
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant