PlayStation Now объявил мартовский список игр

PlayStation Now добавит 11 игр в марте месяца. Это самое большое количество игр, когда либо добавляемых. Из долгожданных новинок Control от Remedy Entertainment и Shadow of the Tomb Raider. В настоящее время сервис PlayStation Now включает более 800 игр.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Control

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

NASCAR Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Warriors All-Stars

Toukiden Kiwami

Toukiden 2

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Игры Shadow of the Tomb Raider и Control будут доступны в течение 6 месяцев. Остальные добавят позже. Список игр