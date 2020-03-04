PlayStation Now объявил мартовский список игр

2020-03-04, Автор - Ramil; Продукт - PlayStation Now; [78]
PlayStation Now добавит 11 игр в марте месяца. Это самое большое количество игр, когда либо добавляемых. Из долгожданных новинок Control от Remedy Entertainment и Shadow of the Tomb Raider. В настоящее время сервис PlayStation Now включает более 800 игр.

Игры Shadow of the Tomb Raider и Control будут доступны в течение 6 месяцев. Остальные добавят позже.

Список игр
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Control
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • NASCAR Heat 3
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • Toukiden 2
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

    • Комментарии и отзывы PlayStation Now
    Обзор Kingston A2000R SA2000M8R/250G. Недорогой и надежный M.2 SSDОбзор Kingston A2000R SA2000M8R/250G. Недорогой и надежный M.2 SSD
    Обзор COUGAR IMMERSA PRO TI. Добротные игровые наушникиОбзор COUGAR IMMERSA PRO TI. Добротные игровые наушники
    Лучший смартфон Oppo в 2020 году. OPPO Reno Z 4/128GBЛучший смартфон Oppo в 2020 году. OPPO Reno Z 4/128GB
    Обзор Creative Stage. Лучший саундбар для телевизораОбзор Creative Stage. Лучший саундбар для телевизора
    Обзор ASUS TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI). Тесты материнской платыОбзор ASUS TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI). Тесты материнской платы
    Intel увольняет сотрудников...
    Intel увольняет сотрудниковНекоторое время назад на просторах интернета начали обсуждать информацию о том, что компания Intel пережи...
    Смартфон Poco X2 засветился в бенчмарке ...
    Смартфон Poco X2 засветился в бенчмарке Авторитетный искатель утечек Мукул Шарма поделился результатами тестирования еще не представленного офици...
    Realme Buds Air выглядят шикарно...
    Realme Buds Air выглядят шикарноВ последнее время беспроводные наушники стали пользоваться какой-то небывалой популярностью среди потенци...
    Обзор Mio MiVue C550. Видеорегистратор с...
    Обзор Mio MiVue C550. Видеорегистратор сСегодня героем нашего обзора будет видеорегистратор Mio MiVue C550 с поддержкой Full HD и оснащенный высо...
    Oppo выходит за рамки производства смарт...
    Oppo выходит за рамки производства смартНа мероприятии под названием «Создание за пределами границ» компания Oppo продемонстрировала множество ин...
    LG Q51 получит тройную камеру и процессо...
    LG Q51 получит тройную камеру и процессоКомпания LG анонсировала новый бюджетный смартфон LG Q51. ...
    Motorola One Action ...
    Motorola One Action Компания Motorola выпустила мощную новинку бюджетного варианта под названием One Action. Аппарат имеет ...
    Смартфон Xiaomi Poco X2 засветился в се...
    Смартфон Xiaomi Poco X2 засветился в сеПо последним данным, компания Poco готовит к выходу смартфоны Poco F2, Poco F2 Lite и Poco X2. Последний ...
    Acer представляет портативный USB-монито...
    Acer представляет портативный USB-монитоAcer представляет портативный USB-монитор PM1 с 15,6 дюймовой панелью с разрешением 1920 на 1080 пикселей...
    Тесты Trust GXT 890 Cada RGB. Механическ...
    Тесты Trust GXT 890 Cada RGB. МеханическПродолжая рассматривать игровую периферию, сегодня мы детально протестируем механическую клавиатуру Trust...
    Плата Biostar A10N-8800E получила новую ...
    Плата Biostar A10N-8800E получила новую Компания Biostar пополнила ассортимент системных плат новой версией модели A10N-8800E по номером 6.1. Нов...
    Нагрудный ремешок Polar H9 для контроля ...
    Нагрудный ремешок Polar H9 для контроля Компания Polar выпустила новый нагрудный ремешок для измерения частоты сердечных сокращений H9. ...
    Обзор Creative Stage. Лучший саундбар для телевизораОбзор Creative Stage. Лучший саундбар для телевизора
    Обзор SVEN 445. Недорогая акустическая система 2.0 с RGB-подсветкойОбзор SVEN 445. Недорогая акустическая система 2.0 с RGB-подсветкой
    Обзор GENIUS Scorpion Spear Pro. Игровая мышка с подсветкойОбзор GENIUS Scorpion Spear Pro. Игровая мышка с подсветкой
    Обзор iBOX F5 LaserDrive Signature. Честный комбо-видеорегистратор Обзор iBOX F5 LaserDrive Signature. Честный комбо-видеорегистратор
    Обзор Razer Junglecat (RZ06-03090100-R3M1). Геймпад для Android смартфоновОбзор Razer Junglecat (RZ06-03090100-R3M1). Геймпад для Android смартфонов
    МегаОбзорМегаОбзор
    ЭЛ № ФС 77 - 68301. Выдано РоскомнадзоромМегаОбзор
    MegaObzor в социальных сетях:
    Яндекс.Метрика
    2006-2020 © MegaObzor