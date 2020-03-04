PlayStation Now объявил мартовский список игр

PlayStation Now добавит 11 игр в марте месяца. Это самое большое количество игр, когда либо добавляемых. Из долгожданных новинок Control от Remedy Entertainment и Shadow of the Tomb Raider. В настоящее время сервис PlayStation Now включает более 800 игр.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Control
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
NASCAR Heat 3
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Warriors All-Stars
Toukiden Kiwami
Toukiden 2
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
Игры Shadow of the Tomb Raider и Control будут доступны в течение 6 месяцев. Остальные добавят позже. Список игр