В EA Origin множество больших скидок

Origin EA Sale будет проходить всю неделю, позволяя геймерам оформить покупку с большой скидкой. Игры AAA, такие как Battlefield 1 Revolution, Titanfall 2 и Star Wars: Battlefront II продаются по очень низким ценам.
Star Wars: Battlefront II- $23.99
Battlefield 1 Revolution- $19.99
Need For Speed Payback- $23.99
The Sim4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle- $24.99
FIFA 18- $19.99
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass- $14.99
Battlefield 1- $9.99
The Sims 4- $14.99
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $9.99
Star Wars: Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition- $31.99
Mass Effect: Andromeda- $9.99
The Sims 4 Bundle- $29.99
The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe- $18.74
FIFA 18 Icon Edition- $59.99
Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $15.99
Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition- $31.99
Battlefield Anniversary Bundle- $39.99
FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition- $39.99
Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle- $49.99
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle- $27.99
The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs- $19.99
FIFA 18 & Need For Speed Payback Bundle- $39.99
Titanfall 2- $4.99
Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition- $12.49
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle- $14.99
Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst- $4.99
Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition Upgrade- $7.99
Dragon Age Inquisition- $4.99
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition- $19.99
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- $9.99
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition- $17.49
Mass Effect Trilogy- $7.49
Battlefield 3 Premium- $5.99
Crysis Trilogy- $12.49
Dragon Age Origins Digital Deluxe Edition- $12.49
Dead Space 3- $9.99
Dead Space 2- $9.99
Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition- $14.99
Battlefield: Bad Company 2- $4.99
Dragon Age Origins- $9.99
Alice: Madness Returns- $4.99
Dragon Age Origins: Awakening- $9.99
EA Family Bundle (includes Need For Speed, Unravel, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2)- $9.99
Syndicate- $4.99
The Saboteur- $4.99
