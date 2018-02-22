В EA Origin множество больших скидок

Origin EA Sale будет проходить всю неделю, позволяя геймерам оформить покупку с большой скидкой. Игры AAA, такие как Battlefield 1 Revolution, Titanfall 2 и Star Wars: Battlefront II продаются по очень низким ценам.Эта самая большая распродажа на Origin, где геймеры могут приобрести множество игры со скидкой.Star Wars: Battlefront II- $23.99Battlefield 1 Revolution- $19.99Need For Speed Payback- $23.99The Sim4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle- $24.99FIFA 18- $19.99Battlefield 1 Premium Pass- $14.99Battlefield 1- $9.99The Sims 4- $14.99Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $9.99Star Wars: Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition- $31.99Mass Effect: Andromeda- $9.99The Sims 4 Bundle- $29.99The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe- $18.74FIFA 18 Icon Edition- $59.99Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $15.99Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition- $31.99Battlefield Anniversary Bundle- $39.99FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition- $39.99Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle- $49.99Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle- $27.99The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs- $19.99FIFA 18 & Need For Speed Payback Bundle- $39.99Titanfall 2- $4.99Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition- $12.49Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle- $14.99Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst- $4.99Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition Upgrade- $7.99Dragon Age Inquisition- $4.99Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99Battlefield 4 Premium Edition- $19.99Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- $9.99Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition- $17.49Mass Effect Trilogy- $7.49Battlefield 3 Premium- $5.99Crysis Trilogy- $12.49Dragon Age Origins Digital Deluxe Edition- $12.49Dead Space 3- $9.99Dead Space 2- $9.99Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition- $14.99Battlefield: Bad Company 2- $4.99Dragon Age Origins- $9.99Alice: Madness Returns- $4.99Dragon Age Origins: Awakening- $9.99EA Family Bundle (includes Need For Speed, Unravel, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2)- $9.99Syndicate- $4.99The Saboteur- $4.99